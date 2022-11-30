No-Win November: Rams Winless in November For Second-Straight Season

The month of November has not been kind to the Los Angeles Rams. Following a 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Rams finished November winless, going 0-4 for the month.

However, this is not the first time the Rams have gone winless in the month of November. In order to see the last time the Rams won a game in November, you would have to go all the way back to 2020.

That win came in Week 11 when they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers behind Jared Goff, who threw for 376 yards and three touchdowns. Since then, though, they simply cannot win in November.

Since that 2020 win, the Rams have lost an impressive eight straight games in November. One loss to end November of 2020, three in 2021 and all four November games this season.

To make matters worse, or perhaps more impressive in a way, they are the only team in the NFL that has not managed a win during November over the last two seasons. In their four losses this season they have been outscored 96-60.

Of course, in the bigger picture of their season, the Rams' November struggles are relatively minor. However, if they continue to struggle in November in the future, it will only further hamper their ability to make a playoff push.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Want even more L.A. Rams news? Check out the SI.com team page here.