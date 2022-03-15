Rams to Release Pro Bowl Punter Johnny Hekker

The Rams are set to release a long time member of their special teams unit on Tuesday

The Los Angeles Rams are set to say goodbye to a key member of their special teams unit, with punter Johnny Hecker reportedly expected to be released after the start of the NFL's new league year.

Hekker, 32, is a four-time Pro Bowl selection and a four-time first-team All-Pro with the Rams.

He was also named second-team All-Pro on two separate occasions and was selected to the 2010's NFL All-Decade Team.

Hekker first joined the Rams in 2012 and is one of just three players, including Aaron Donald and Rob Havenstein, that remain from the team's roster in St. Louis

For his career, Hekker averages 46.7 yards per punt, and previously led the league in that category, averaging 47.9 yards per punt in 2015.

He is also arguably the league's most dangerous player with fake punts, completing 14 of 23 passes for 186 yards and a score in his career.

Last season, Hekker totaled 51 punts for 2,252 yards, including 23 of 51 punts downed inside the 20 yards line. Hekker also punted six times for 261 yards in the Rams Super Bowl LVI win.

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to be one of the teams in the running for Hekker once he becomes a free agent, with former Rams assistant Bones Fassell serving as the team's special teams coordinator.

