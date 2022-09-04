Rams RB Cam Akers 'Good to go' for Week 1

With less than one week until the season opener, the Los Angeles Rams have finalized their 53-man roster.

The next item of business is to figure out which players recovering from injury will be active for week one. All in all, the Rams appear to be relatively healthy. One player worth monitoring is running back Cam Akers.

Akers was the Rams' top rusher in 2020, finishing with 625 yards and two touchdowns.

However, disaster struck when last year when the promising running back suffered a torn Achilles while training before the start of camp. He would miss most of the regular season and then shock the world when he returned in Week 18.

After missing some time this summer with soft tissue injuries and not playing in the preseason, Aker's health situation has been a bit of a mystery. Luckily for the Rams' offense, Akers returned to practice earlier in the week and head coach Sean McVay provided an update.

“They look good. They got a few reps,” McVay told reporters when asked about both Akers and Darrell Henderson after Monday's practice.

Following Friday's practice, McVay provided a real brief update on his running backs.

“Everybody’s good to go.”

So now the question remains just how effective can Akers be coming back from injury? In one aspect, you would think Akers will have plenty of opportunities to shine, especially since he is sharing a backfield with someone who has never played a full season. But at the same time, it's certainly concerning that soft tissue injuries can linger into the regular season, plus his past Achilles rupture.

Based on McVay's updates, Akers will get his chance to prove he's at full strength when he suits up next Thursday against the Buffalo Bills.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.