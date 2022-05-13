Super Bowl Preview? Rams Welcome Josh Allen's Bills to SoFi For Season-Opener

The defending champ Rams have an enticing season-opening matchup with the Buffalo Bills

The Los Angeles Rams played the final game of the 2021-2022 NFL season at SoFi Stadium and will play the first game of the 2022-2023 season on their home field once again, though this time, it won't be considered "neutral ground."

Prior to Thursday night's official release of the entire NFL schedule, it was announced that the Rams will begin their season in a home-opener against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 5:20 p.m. P.T as part of the NFL Kickoff game.

The Rams open up as one-point favorites to beat Buffalo in the season-opener.

A Rams-Bills Super Bowl LVI matchup could've been a thing of reality if not for the Kansas City Chiefs' memorable overtime win over Buffalo in the AFC Divisional Game in January.

Led by MVP-caliber quarterback Josh Allen, who was eighth in the NFL in passing yards a season ago (4,407), the Bills will look to upset the defending champs at home after adding former Rams edge rusher Von Miller, who signed a six-year, $120 million deal with Buffalo this offseason following his two-sack performance in the Super Bowl win over Cincinnati in February.

The end result was an exciting one the last time these two teams met in Week 3 of 2020. Despite blowing a 28-3 lead in the third quarter, Allen's Bills beat Jared Goff's Rams 35-32 at Orchard Park in Buffalo, NY.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, the Bills are currently the favorite (+700) to win the Super Bowl this season while the Rams have the fifth-best odds (+1200) to repeat.

