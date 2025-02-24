BREAKING: Veteran Rams Coach Expected to Join the Bengals
The Los Angeles Rams have had an interesting off season so far. The Rams have been a team to watch all off season long because of the roster unknowns and key members leaving the franchise to have bigger roles on other NFL teams.
The Rams are expected to lose another key member, this time on the defensive side of the ball. Veteran coach Sean Desai is leaving the Rams to join the Cincinnati Bengals organization. Desai will have a Senior Defensive role for the Bengals.
"Veteran NFL coach Sean Desai is expected to join the Bengals staff in a senior defensive role, per sources. Desai, a multi-time defensive coordinator, was part of the Rams staff last season," said ESPN Senior NFL Reporter Jeremy Fowler on X/Twitter.
Desai's time with the Rams only lasted one season but he was one of the reasons why the Rams defense, full of young stars was one of the best defenses in the second half of the 2024 season.
Per Rams:
Sean Desai enters his first season with the Los Angeles Rams as a senior assistant.
He joins the team after spending last season with the Philadelphia Eagles as their defensive coordinator. Under Desai's leadership, the Eagles defense finished 10th in opponent rushing yards allowed (1,758) and rushing touchdowns allowed (13). The unit was tied for fifth in the NFL with 264 pressures and eighth with 230 hurries.
Prior to his time in Philadelphia, Desai spent a season with the Seattle Seahawks serving as the associate head coach and defensive assistant in 2022.
He helped the Seahawks earn a playoff berth and the defensive unit finished fourth in the NFL in forced fumbles (15), seventh in sacks (45.0), eighth in takeaways (25), 13th in opponent passing yards per game (211.5), fifth in opponent fourth down conversion percentage (39.3%), and tied for fifth in fumble recoveries (10).
Desai also helped rookie Cornerback Tariq Woolen and Safety Quandre Diggs earn Pro Bowl honors. Additionally in 2022, Seahawks Outside Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu finished in the top-20 in sacks with a career-best 9.5, 16th in pressures (61), 12th in quarterback hits (26), and tied for 24th in hurries (35).
Before his stint in Seattle, Desai spent nine seasons with the Chicago Bears serving in various roles (2013-21). He was the team's defensive coordinator in 2021 when the Bears defense finished sixth in the NFL.
The Rams are losing another great coach. We are going to have to wait and see how much it impacts the defense next season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE