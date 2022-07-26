WATCH: Rams Head Coach Sean McVay Lines Up on Defense

The Sean McVay era has ended in Los Angeles ... at cornerback, anyway.

Rest assured, supporters of the Los Angeles Rams: McVay will once again don the primary headset as the team gears up for a Super Bowl title defense. What McVay won't be doing is squaring up against opposing defenders, as his own proteges breezed right by him as Rams training camp gets underway in Irvine.

In a video shared by the Rams' official social media accounts (and picked up by ESPN's NFL page), McVay at least isn't scared: he chooses to line up across from star receiver Cooper Kupp, the NFL's new king of single-season yards from scrimmage (1,965 last year). Kupp, however, shows no mercy to his coach, breezing by him for a big gain on a pass courtesy of Matthew Stafford.

At 36, McVay is perhaps one of the rare head coaches in the NFL that actually stood a prayer against Kupp. Though he was primarily a receiver at Miami University, McVay earned three tackles during his collegiate career, with 312 yards on 39 receptions over three seasons.

Perhaps some of his assistants might've fared better: defensive coordinator Raheem Morris was a four-year safety at Hofstra while another rep from the defunct Flying Dutchmen program, 1999 Pro Bowler Lance Schulters, has joined the team's defensive assistant staff.

The Rams will open their 2022 preseason slate on Aug. 13 when they engage in a SoFi Stadium civil war with the Los Angeles Chargers (7 p.m. PT, KABC).