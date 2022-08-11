Rams' Sean McVay Excited to See CB Robert Rochell Perform in Preseason

With the Los Angeles Rams preseason set to kick off this Saturday night, there are plenty of storylines and reasons to tune in.

Aside from being the reigning Super Bowl champions and still having star players like Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford, and Jalen Ramsey on the roster, young players are trying to make a name for themselves.

One position in particular that will be on display all preseason is cornerback.

Ramsey is still the best cornerback in the NFL and the Rams were able to bring back a familiar face in Troy Hill via trade during the 2022 NFL draft. However, Darious Williams is no longer with the organization, as he took his talents to Jacksonville after signing a three-year and $39 million contract in the offseason.

Sean McVay told reporters on Wednesday that six defensive backs won’t play at all in the preseason: Jalen Ramsey, Troy Hill, Jordan Fuller, Taylor Rapp, Nick Scott, and David Long Jr.

That opens the door for Robert Rochell. When McVay expressed his desire to watch some of his young defensive backs perform in live game action this preseason, he specifically named Rochell.

“I kind of mentioned those young DBS. You want to see if a lot of the good stuff that Robert Rochell has done translates into some of these real games, the game action."

The 24-year-old cornerback out of Central Arkansas is incredibly athletic, to the extent that he has been compared to teammate and All-Pro Ramsey on more than one occasion.

As a rookie, he played 234 defensive snaps and contributed 14 combined tackles, four pass breakups, and an interception.

“There's been a lot of really positive things that we've seen from those guys that you had mentioned, that our younger players, whether it be first or second-year guys. A lot of those are from this rookie class and those guys will play. We'll see how many snaps, but it'll be a good chance to evaluate them.”

Behind Ramsey and Hill, the Rams have an overabundance of defensive backs that are competing for the No. 3 spot. Rochell is entering his second year, Long Jr. is a rising superstar who the Rams selected in the third round of the 2019 draft, Decobie Durant was the team’s fourth-round selection in this year’s draft, and Derion Kendrick was selected in the sixth round of this year’s draft.

