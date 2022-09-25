Sean McVay: Happy To See RB Malcolm Brown Back With Rams; ‘True Pros Pro’

The Los Angeles Rams' running game has struggled to find consistency. In fact, the Rams' 117 total rushing yards through two games ranks 31st in the NFL.

Granted injuries are playing a major role, but Cam Akers is averaging just 2.4 yards per carry. Akers famously overcame an Achilles injury to return late last season for the Rams' Super Bowl run. As impressive as it was how quickly he recovered, he didn't look like the explosive running back he was in 2020.

Akers missed two weeks during camp with coach Sean McVay's soft-tissue issue. Ironically, fellow running back Darrell Henderson has also had a difficult time finding yards on the ground this year, contributing just 47 yards rushing in each of the first two games. The 25-year-old also missed time with a similar issue.

So what gives? How can the Rams find a spark in the running game? Perhaps bringing back a familiar veteran running back can help?

The Rams signed Malcolm Brown to the practice squad on Thursday and McVay sounded static.

“It's awesome. He's a pro's pro, a guy I love being around,” McVay said. “He's always kind of embodied a lot of the things that I think are right about the Rams in terms of the accountability, the toughness both mentally and physically, reliability.”

Brown, undrafted out of Texas in 2015, spent six seasons with the Rams. Two years ago, he was a vital part of the Rams’ rotation, rushing for 419 yards and five touchdowns.

After McVay talked about Brown's veteran presence, he was asked if Brown’s maturity led to him being signed.

“I wouldn't necessarily say that, but he definitely can provide helpful experiences and a veteran presence," McVay said. "Whether it was Sony (Michel) or what Todd Gurley presented for us my first couple years here, even CJ Anderson a couple of years ago. I don't think you can have enough good players at any position, so to be able to get Malcolm (Brown) in here was something that when he was available, we wanted to explore. It's great to have him back.”

If nothing else, Brown will help with the pass protection as well as a good locker room presence. Veteran defensive lineman Aaron Donald is happy to have Brown back on the team.

“He’s just a guy that understands what we’re doing here,” Donald said. “Been here, knows the environment. So, adding him back to the mix is going to be great.”

