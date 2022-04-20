Skip to main content

Rams Head Coach Sean McVay: 'Raheem Morris Not Being A Head Coach is A Crime'

McVay is happy to have Morris back but acknowledges that he deserves a shot at a head coach position.

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is back for a second season with the Los Angeles Rams, despite interviewing with the Vikings this offseason for their vacant head coach position. 

Morris returns to the fold, working with a stacked rams defense featuring superstars such as Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald, as well as the addition of Bobby Wagner, as the Rams defense looks to put up another impressive year in 2022 and repeat as Super Bowl champions. 

Raheem Morris

Raheem Morris

Raheem Morris and Jalen Ramsey

The players won't be the only ones happy to see Morris stay with the Rams for the 2022 season, as head coach Sean McVay spoke about how happy he is to retain Morris. 

"I can't say enough good things about [Raheem]," McVay said. "He's a mentor, he's like a big brother but getting back connected with him again, the zest for life, the positive and authentic energy he brings every day, the way that he has a great way of injecting humor into challenging guys." 

"And then just having one of your closest friends that you're able to work with closely in a leadership role is huge. I think he's a phenomenal coach and I'm very selfishly grateful that he is still here."

However, while McVay is obviously excited to retain Morris and keep him on staff for 2022, he is aware of what Morris not being named a head coach represents in the bigger picture.

"It's a reflection of how far we have to go, because he's one of the best coaches in the world," McVay said. "The fact that he isn't a head coach is a crime."

Morris will return for a second season with the Rams, looking to add another Super Bowl ring to his résumé, as he looks to prove that he is capable of being a head coach at the NFL level. 

