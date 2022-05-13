Sean McVay on Tom Brady: ‘What the Hell Am I Doing Coming Back to Coaching?’
At one point during this offseason Rams coach, Sean McVay was at the center of several retirement whispers, as rumors swirled that he would be leaving the sidelines and coaching to become a television analyst.
Ultimately McVay would not retire yet as he is determined to help the Rams run it back and repeat as Super Bowl champions, but that wouldn't stop other NFL stars from setting themselves up with post-football jobs on TV.
Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, who at one point this offseason retired and then came back out of retirement, recently secured a deal with FOX. When he does ultimately retire Brady will become FOX's lead analyst, signing a contract worth a staggering $375 million over 10 years.
McVay was on The Rich Eisen Show and was asked about his own television rumors as well as Brady's new deal.
“Well, I’ll tell you what, seeing Tom Brady’s potentially new deal, I’m thinking, ‘What the hell am I doing coming back to coaching right now?’” McVay said.
While McVay did shut down the rumors that he had any interest this offseason in leaving coaching to be a TV analyst, he did confirm that it is something that might interest him eventually.
“No, it was never anything – let’s put it this way, I love coaching so much,” he continued. “I think it was a fun narrative, but if you look at the entirety of what I had said, the question was asked if I was going to be a lifer in coaching and then I elaborated on, I don’t know if I see myself doing this until I’m 70 or so because I feel like I’m 36 going on 80 some days. I sure love it, but how long I’ll do it?" McVay said.
I don’t know. I couldn’t be more excited about this season, working with our players and coaches. But if you said down the line, is that something you’re interested in? I think there’s no question about it. But I couldn’t be happier coaching ball right now.”
Often seen as the brightest offensive mind in the NFL, any television company would be chomping at the bit to get McVay in the booth for their football coverage. They will just have to wait though as he is not going anywhere anytime soon, aiming to help the Rams win multiple Super Bowl trophies along the way.
