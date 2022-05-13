Skip to main content

Sean McVay on Tom Brady: ‘What the Hell Am I Doing Coming Back to Coaching?’

McVay jokingly talked about Brady's new contract recently on The Rich Eisen Show.

At one point during this offseason Rams coach, Sean McVay was at the center of several retirement whispers, as rumors swirled that he would be leaving the sidelines and coaching to become a television analyst. 

Ultimately McVay would not retire yet as he is determined to help the Rams run it back and repeat as Super Bowl champions, but that wouldn't stop other NFL stars from setting themselves up with post-football jobs on TV. 

brady mcv

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, who at one point this offseason retired and then came back out of retirement, recently secured a deal with FOX. When he does ultimately retire Brady will become FOX's lead analyst, signing a contract worth a staggering $375 million over 10 years. 

brady

Tom Brady

brady

Tom Brady

McVay was on The Rich Eisen Show and was asked about his own television rumors as well as Brady's new deal.

“Well, I’ll tell you what, seeing Tom Brady’s potentially new deal, I’m thinking, ‘What the hell am I doing coming back to coaching right now?’” McVay said.

While McVay did shut down the rumors that he had any interest this offseason in leaving coaching to be a TV analyst, he did confirm that it is something that might interest him eventually. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17362429
Play

Stack the Odds: Rams' Over/Under Win Total Revealed for 2022

LA has the fifth-best odds (+1200) to repeat as champions this season

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Oct 24, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a touchdown in the second half against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rams' Preseason Opponents Revealed: Super Bowl Rematch and Potential Super Bowl Preview?

A look at who the Rams will be playing this preseason.

By Connor Zimmerlee3 hours ago
3 hours ago
USATSI_18152924
Play

Rams To Play Christmas Day vs. Broncos in Week 16

The Rams have the hardest schedule in the NFL in 2022

By Matt Galatzan19 hours ago
19 hours ago

“No, it was never anything – let’s put it this way, I love coaching so much,” he continued. “I think it was a fun narrative, but if you look at the entirety of what I had said, the question was asked if I was going to be a lifer in coaching and then I elaborated on, I don’t know if I see myself doing this until I’m 70 or so because I feel like I’m 36 going on 80 some days. I sure love it, but how long I’ll do it?" McVay said. 

I don’t know. I couldn’t be more excited about this season, working with our players and coaches. But if you said down the line, is that something you’re interested in? I think there’s no question about it. But I couldn’t be happier coaching ball right now.”

Feb 14, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay speaks flanked by Vince Lombardi trophy during Super Bowl LVI winning coach and most valuable player press conference at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Often seen as the brightest offensive mind in the NFL, any television company would be chomping at the bit to get McVay in the booth for their football coverage. They will just have to wait though as he is not going anywhere anytime soon, aiming to help the Rams win multiple Super Bowl trophies along the way. 

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay hoists the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Sean McVay lifts the Lombardi Trophy.

Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay in the first half during the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Sean McVay

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_17362429
News

Stack the Odds: Rams' Over/Under Win Total Revealed for 2022

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
Oct 24, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a touchdown in the second half against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams' Preseason Opponents Revealed: Super Bowl Rematch and Potential Super Bowl Preview?

By Connor Zimmerlee3 hours ago
USATSI_18152924
News

Rams To Play Christmas Day vs. Broncos in Week 16

By Matt Galatzan19 hours ago
josh allen
News

Super Bowl Preview? Rams Welcome Josh Allen's Bills to SoFi For Season-Opener

By Zach Dimmitt20 hours ago
Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of Los Angeles Rams helmet on sidelines against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams NFL Schedule Release: All 17 Game Dates & Times

By Ram Digest Staff20 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) makes a catch for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the first quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

WR Odell Beckham Jr. Wants Rams Return... For Right Price

By Matt Galatzan23 hours ago
donald
News

PFF Says Rams' Most Underrated Player Is ... Aaron Donald?

By Zach DimmittMay 12, 2022
Rams-Sean-McVay-Matthew-Stafford
News

QB Gauntlet: Rams' Defense Faces Some of NFL's Best Passers This Season

By Zach DimmittMay 12, 2022