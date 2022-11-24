Sean McVay's Broadcasting Interest 'League's Worst Kept Secret' Says ESPN Analyst

When the Los Angeles Rams hoisted the Lombardi Trophy after a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, they were on top of the world.

Coach Sean McVay had finally climbed the mountain and claimed a coveted Super Bowl ring.

Now, not even one full year later, and that same organization may be seeing its window shut in real time amidst more retirement rumors surrounding McVay himself according to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano.

"The McVay flirtation with the broadcast booth last offseason was real," Graziano said. "What I was told at the time was that he might have made the move if the quarterback situation in L.A. wasn't as settled as it appeared to be."

"But coming off a year like this, would he reconsider? Matthew Stafford's contract likely keeps the QB in L.A. a little longer, and it's also possible McVay could decide he doesn't want to go out like this. That also could depend on what's available in terms of the big, big broadcasting jobs."

Throughout the offseason rumors swirled that McVay would retire from coaching and move to the broadcasting booth. While he ultimately came back to Los Angeles, Fowler added that McVay's "interest in broadcasting is sort of the league's worst-kept secret."

As the Rams prepare for the final stretch they are facing numerous questions that must be answered this offseason. With the possibility of Stafford and McVay both retiring, and so few picks to build around going forward, the future could get dicey in a hurry for the Rams.

