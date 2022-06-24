Skip to main content

Rams Sean McVay Admits Over-Coaching in Super Bowl III Loss: 'Unnecessary Stuff'

McVay admitted that his overthinking cost his team a Super Bowl ring against the Patriots back in 2018

The Los Angeles Rams have quickly become a powerhouse team in the NFL, but it did not happen overnight. In fact, it took until head coach Sean McVay recognized a change that needed to be made.

Coming off a Super Bowl win, it's easy to see the growth and rise of this Rams football team. However, it was only three seasons ago that the Rams lost to the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. The Rams played awful offensively and generated only a field goal in a 13-3 loss. McVay also was substantially outcoached by Bill Belichick that night in Atlanta. 

Fast forward to 2022, and the Rams have a whole new approach and perspective. McVay learned a lot from that humbling experience, which undoubtedly paid off.

"What happened was it changed the way you approach coaching in general as it relates to just preparing for games," McVay said on The Volume's Open Mike podcast. "You know making sure that you have more versatility. Even though we had a lot of success offensively, there was a clear-cut identity and if we were able to be taken off of that it was going to be tough sledding."

McVay is right. Given the track record of the league's most successful teams over the years, if you don't adapt, or make adjustments, teams will figure you out. Winning a Super Bowl puts a target on your back. 

"I think I did overthink things going into the Patriots game. You're tweaking stuff to where it doesn't provide the clarity that the players need to go in with a quiet in mind. And really, it was unnecessary stuff."

Even though McVay wasn't referring to his quarterback play as one of his team's changes over the years, there is no denying he has a much better quarterback now compared to 2018. Jared Goff wasn't able to generate much of anything against the Patriot's defense in Super Bowl LIII, and yet Matthew Stafford finished Super Bowl LVI with the line of 283 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions, and of course, a Lombardi Trophy.

"The players made the plays at the most important times. Some of those plays that I called were not great play calls but the players made them come to life."

