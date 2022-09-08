Sean McVay 'Really Excited' About WR Allen Robinson Being Big Part of Rams Offense

The Los Angeles Rams are set for their Super Bowl title defense.

Adding a pro bowl caliber wideout to their already stacked receiver corps will certainly help. Veteran Allen Robinson signed a three-year, $46.5 contract with $30.7 million guaranteed.

Coming into 2021, Robinson was coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with Mitch Trubisky, Chase Daniel, and Nick Foles as his quarterbacks. No disrespect to any of those quarterbacks, but Stafford is miles better than them.

So what should we expect from Robinson? Will he bounce back this season with a new offense and better quarterback?

Despite Robinson's struggles last season, producing just 410 receiving yards in 12 games with the Chicago Bears, Sean McVay appears to be confident in his new receivers' ability, explaining what he brings to the table.

"I think just another playmaker," McVay said. "A guy that can play all over the formation and is very similar to other great players that you've seen from the receiver position with us. He can go down the field, he can catch intermediate, and he can create after the catch. So really conscientious, he's a pro's pro."

With wide receiver Van Jefferson being ruled out of the Rams' week one home opener against the Buffalo Bills, there should be even more of an opportunity for Robinson to shine in his debut. That is also assuming that Buffalo will focus their attention on Cooper Kupp, which should allow Robinson to make some big plays.

"He's got a really great demeanor and disposition in the meeting room and handles himself greatly out on the field," McVay said. "He's really coachable. One of my favorite things about him is if something doesn't go exactly the way we want, he's the first to take that extreme ownership, that accountability that we love. But I'm really excited about having him be a big part of our offense this year.”

It certainly is not out of the whelm of possibility for Robinson to see 120 targets in this Rams offense. If that happens, he could be flirting with another 1000-yard season.

We'll get our first glimpse of Robinson in regular season action Thursday night at SoFi Stadium. Kick-off is set for 7:20 pm.

