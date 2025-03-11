Rams Should Look to Trade for Star Eagles TE
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a good season. They showed that the young defense is going to be a special group for years to come.
The offense showed that they still can find ways to win games even if it is in different ways. Head coach Sean McVay is one of the best in the National Football League and with him, the Rams always have a chance.
If the Rams run it back with the same group and add a couple of pieces that they need, they can find themselves as one of the favorites to make the Super Bowl next season.
One position the Rams can look at improving is at the tight end position. The Rams will be bringing back Tyler Higbee next season but the veteran tight end is on the back nine of his career and the Rams could get their next tight end of the future.
Besides looking for one in the draft in April, one tight end has opened up as an option if the Rams want to trade for one.
The Philadelphia Eagles have put tight end Dallas Goedert on the trade block this past week. It was a surprise to many to see a big piece of the Eagles offense on the trade block. It is a similar situation like the Rams when they put veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp on the trade block.
Goedert is one of the top tight ends in the National Football League. He is 30 years old but still on the younger side than the Rams have at the position.
Goedert can come in and be another tight end that can be on this Sean McVay offense that can cause defenses problem. Goedert can be the tight end of the future when Higbee finally decides to hang it up.
Veteran quarterback can also benefit from having Goedert as his other tight end. We know how Stafford and Higbee have been together since Stafford has gotten to Los Angeles and we know how special that connection is.
Stafford and Goedert can have a similar connection on the field. Goebert can stretch the middle of the field and the Rams can use 12 personnel more if they add another top tight end.
