Aaron Donald Contract: Rams Making Progress Toward 'Win-Win' Signing

LA is aiming for a "win-win" contract with the three-time Defensive Player of the Year

The Los Angeles Rams might be one giant step closer toward gearing up for a repeat.

Rams general manager Les Snead spoke to the media Monday about moves the team has made over the past week while providing an important update on defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who reportedly was considering retirement following his first Super Bowl win last month.

Aaron Donald

Aaron Donald

Aaron Donald

“We definitely have chatted with Aaron, his representation, and we’re trying to come up with a win-win solution to reward Aaron but still definitely be able to continue trying to compete as a team at the highest level,” Snead said. “So, we’re in progress there.”

As a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, an eight-time Pro Bowler, and seven-time First-Team All-Pro, the Rams will likely do anything in their power to get Donald back for a Super Bowl repeat. 

But how does he feel about running it back? 

“I know Aaron’s articulated to us that he would like to be back, and he would definitely like to continue to try to do special things not only as an individual player but as a team,” Snead said.

Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrates in the fourth quarter during the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Donald

Aaron Donald

Aaron Donald

Donald is under contract until 2025, but a "win-win" situation between the two sides would likely involve the 30-year-old receiving a pay increase. He signed a six-year, $135 million deal before the 2018 season. 

After it had seemed to be somewhat in doubt as to Donald would return, the Rams and Snead have shown confidence in securing the future Hall-of-Famer for the foreseeable future.

All that is needed next? A "win-win.''

