Bobby Wagner 'Special,' Says Rams Coach Sean McVay, Revealing Interest Level in Signing LB

Here at the NFL annual league meeting in Palm Beach on Tuesday, coach Sean McVay just spoke boldly about Bobby Wagner.

PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Los Angeles Rams have earned the right, through bold actions, to speak boldly.

And while here at the NFL annual league meeting in Palm Beach on Tuesday, coach Sean McVay just spoke boldly.

“He a really special guy,'' McVay said about free agent linebacker Bobby Wagner, "and there’s definitely interest in him.”

McVay also noted that the Rams - the defending Super Bowl champs - continue to be in contact with the All-Pro Wagner, who was released by Seattle this offseason in a cap move.

Wagner, an L.A. native, has visited in person with the Rams and in Baltimore with the Ravens. The Dallas Cowboys have also touched base with the six-time All-Pro linebacker.

Wagner is reportedly looking for a contract totaling $11 million for one season. That isn't likely the Rams' (or the Cowboys') present price point. But it is a reduction from Wagner's previous contract, which called for him to make $18 million APY.

Wagner has said he is looking for just one thing.

"I just want to win," Wagner said.

Dallas is said to have "no momentum'' in talks. But now we know that the Rams and the Ravens don't really have any "momentum, either.

But what the Rams do have as it regards Wagner, a do-it-all talent who will turn 32 but who last year showed little sign of slowing down?

The boldness to come right out and say what they want.

