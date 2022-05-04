Tyrann Mathieu Signs With Saints, Rams Cut 2: NFL Tracker

Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL

With the 2021 NFL season coming to an end, the offseason begins with tons of rumors, free agency speculation, coaching movements and draft drama.

Who else is on the hot seat? Who will receive a pink slip?

MAY 3: RAMS CUT PAIR

The team announced it will cut defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr. and running back Javian Hawkins. Brooks, a Maryland product, appeared in eight games in 2021, helping on special teams. Hawkins was a member of the Rams practice squad but in the preseason the former Louisville player gained 48 yards on 10 carries.

MAY 2: RAMS MISS OUT ON HONEY BADGER

The growing speculation of the Rams signing former Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl safety Tyrann Mathieu to a deal had continued to take shape over the past few weeks.

But on Monday, multiple reports indicated that Mathieu, 29, has struck a deal with the New Orleans Saints. The details of the deal are yet to be announced and the official signing should take place “in the coming days.”

Mathieu spent the past three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning a Super Bowl with the team in 2019. After five years with the Cardinals and one season with the Texans, the 29-year-old seemed set in his role as the face of Kansas City's secondary.

He’ll now play for his hometown Saints, adding talent to an elite secondary that already includes four-time Pro Bowl corner Marshon Lattimore.

APRIL 30 RAMS TRADE FOR OLD FRIEND

The Los Angeles Rams are bringing back an old friend via a trade with the Cleveland Browns, in cornerback Troy Hill, per a report from NFL Network.

The Rams will be sending a 2023 fifth-round pick to the Browns in exchange for Hill.

Hill spent five seasons with the Rams from 2016 to 2020, before heading to Cleveland in 2021.

He had seven interceptions and 212 tackles over that time.

APRIL 20 49ERS STAR DEEBO REQUESTS TRADE

San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel has requested a trade amid contract disputes. Samuel is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is hoping to be paid top dollar before the start of the 2022 season. The asking price for Samuel would be at least a first-round pick. Samuel, 26 has become one of the more explosive offensive weapons over the past two years. Utilized in both the slot and in the run game, the former second-round pick considers himself to be a "wide back" due to his multitude of roles in Kyle Shanahan's offense. Samuel is coming off a breakout campaign in which he helped San Francisco reach the NFC Championship Game. He finished fifth in receiving with 1,405 yards, six touchdown receptions and eight rushing title touchdowns — a new NFL single-season record for a receiver.

APRIL 19 RAMS OFFICIALLY SIGN WOLFORD The Los Angeles Rams officially signed quarterback John Wolford a contract on Tuesday, cementing him as Matthew Stafford's backup for the coming season.

Wolford was an exclusive rights free agent for the Rams, meaning he is a player that has accrued two or fewer seasons in the NFL with an expired contract. Should a team choose to extend a qualifying offer to an exclusive rights free agent, which is worth the league minimum, that player is not able to negotiate with other teams.

Upon signing with the Rams and becoming Jared Goff's backup, Wolford immediately became a fan favorite. Wolford did start one game in place of an injured Jared Goff that inspired confidence in the quarterback, against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17 of the 2020 season.

His lone start against the Cardinals saw Wolford complete 22 of 38 passes for 231 yards and an interception while adding 56 rushing yards on six carries as well.

In 2021, Wolford 1 of 4 pass attempts for five yards in three games.

While Wolford may not be an elite quarterback ready to lead a franchise, he is the perfect backup to have for emergency starts should Stafford get hurt, which is why it makes perfect sense for him and the Rams to run it back in 2022.

APRIL 16 RAMS WAIVE ORR, TENDER HOWARD The Los Angeles Rams made a pair of minor transactions on Saturday, waiving defensive back Kareem Orr, and signing linebacker Travin Howard to a restricted free agent tender.

A former seventh-round pick by the Rams, Howard played in 12 games with two starts last season for Los Angeles, making 21 tackles and intercepting one pass in the regular season.

Howard also helped get the Rams to the Super Bowl, intercepting 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo late in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game.

Orr had four tackles in two games last season.

APRIL 14 MATT GAY SIGNS RFA TENDER Rams Kicker Matt Gay has reportedly signed his restricted free agent tender, per the team.

Gay has spent the last two seasons in Los Angeles and made 94 percent of his field goal attempts last season.

APRIL 9 REEDER TO LA, With Chargers The Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to terms with former Rams linebacker Troy Reeder on a 1-Year deal, according to reports.

Reeder originally signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Delaware and went on to play in all 16 games as a rookie, starting eight and finishing the year with 58 tackles.

In 2020, Reeder once again saw action in 16 games, starting seven, and finished the year with 81 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks

Reeder was a key member of the Rams' Super Bowl run, starting 10 games in 17 appearances, and finishing the year with 91 tackles, six tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, and two sacks.

The 27-year-old also had two interceptions and six pass deflections in 2021, and started three of the Rams' four playoff games.

APRIL 6 RAMS FINALIZE STAFF The Rams announced their finalized coaching staff for the 2022 season on Wednesday afternoon, including new additions and title changes.

You can view the entire staff below:

Offensive Coordinator - Liam Coen*

Defensive Coordinator - Raheem Morris

Special Teams Coordinator - Joe DeCamillis

Assistant Head Coach/Tight Ends Coach - Thomas Brown+

Inside Linebackers Coach - Chris Beake*

Coaching Fellow Kenneth Black*

Outside Linebackers Coach - Thad Bogardus+

Offensive Line Coach - Kevin Carberry

Defensive Backs Coach - Jonathan Cooley+

Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach - Eric Henderson

Offensive Assistant - Nick Jones

Defensive Assistant - Skyler Jones*

Offensive Assistant - Zak Kromer

Senior Offensive Assistant - Greg Olson*

Offensive Assistant - Jake Peetz*

Pass Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach - Zac Robinson+

Running Backs Coach - Ra'Shaad Samples*

Defensive Assistant - Lance Schulters+

Pass Game Coordinator/Defensive Backs Coach + Chris Shula+

Special Teams Assistant - Jeremy Springer*

Wide Receivers Coach - Eric Yarber

* denotes new coach

+ denotes new position

APRIL 5 HEKKER REPLACEMENT FOUND The Los Angeles Rams have finally found their replacement for long-time punter Johnny Hekker, who was cut by the team due to salary cap ramifications in March, in former Giants punter Riley Dixon.