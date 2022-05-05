Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL

With the 2021 NFL season coming to an end, the offseason begins with tons of rumors, free agency speculation, coaching movements and draft drama.

Who else is on the hot seat? Who will receive a pink slip? Follow along with RamDigest.com for up-to-date information on all the moves.

MAY 4: RAMS FREE AGENT RB SONY MICHEL VISITS DOLPHINS, ONE VISIT SCHEDULED



Rams free agent running back Sony Michel visited the Miami Dolphins Wednesday and has a meeting scheduled with the New Orleans Saints later this week, according to reports from ESPN.

Despite the Rams having a forgettable, eighth-worst rushing attack that averaged just 99 rush yards per game last season, Michel led the team in carries (208) and rush yards (845) during the regular season after arriving via trade from New England last August following Cam Akers' achilles injury.

But Akers, who is set to be a big part of the team's future and returned as LA's lead-back during the championship run, forced the former Georgia product to take a backseat. Michel totaled 26 carries for 80 yards in four postseason games, including just two carries for two yards in the Super Bowl.

The former Patriot is now set to hit free agency, with a projected market value of $5 million. Michel's return to LA seems unlikely, as Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. are set to be the Rams backfield tandem moving forward. All three splitting touches next season just isn't a realistic scenario.

MAY 3: RAMS CUT PAIR

The team announced it will cut defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr. and running back Javian Hawkins. Brooks, a Maryland product, appeared in eight games in 2021, helping on special teams. Hawkins was a member of the Rams practice squad but in the preseason the former Louisville player gained 48 yards on 10 carries.

MAY 2: RAMS MISS OUT ON HONEY BADGER

The growing speculation of the Rams signing former Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl safety Tyrann Mathieu to a deal had continued to take shape over the past few weeks.

But on Monday, multiple reports indicated that Mathieu, 29, has struck a deal with the New Orleans Saints. The details of the deal are yet to be announced and the official signing should take place “in the coming days.”

Mathieu spent the past three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning a Super Bowl with the team in 2019. After five years with the Cardinals and one season with the Texans, the 29-year-old seemed set in his role as the face of Kansas City's secondary.

He’ll now play for his hometown Saints, adding talent to an elite secondary that already includes four-time Pro Bowl corner Marshon Lattimore.

APRIL 30 RAMS TRADE FOR OLD FRIEND

The Los Angeles Rams are bringing back an old friend via a trade with the Cleveland Browns, in cornerback Troy Hill, per a report from NFL Network.

The Rams will be sending a 2023 fifth-round pick to the Browns in exchange for Hill.

Hill spent five seasons with the Rams from 2016 to 2020, before heading to Cleveland in 2021.

He had seven interceptions and 212 tackles over that time.

APRIL 20 49ERS STAR DEEBO REQUESTS TRADE

San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel has requested a trade amid contract disputes. Samuel is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is hoping to be paid top dollar before the start of the 2022 season. The asking price for Samuel would be at least a first-round pick. Samuel, 26 has become one of the more explosive offensive weapons over the past two years. Utilized in both the slot and in the run game, the former second-round pick considers himself to be a "wide back" due to his multitude of roles in Kyle Shanahan's offense. Samuel is coming off a breakout campaign in which he helped San Francisco reach the NFC Championship Game. He finished fifth in receiving with 1,405 yards, six touchdown receptions and eight rushing title touchdowns — a new NFL single-season record for a receiver.

APRIL 19 RAMS OFFICIALLY SIGN WOLFORD The Los Angeles Rams officially signed quarterback John Wolford a contract on Tuesday, cementing him as Matthew Stafford's backup for the coming season.

Wolford was an exclusive rights free agent for the Rams, meaning he is a player that has accrued two or fewer seasons in the NFL with an expired contract. Should a team choose to extend a qualifying offer to an exclusive rights free agent, which is worth the league minimum, that player is not able to negotiate with other teams.