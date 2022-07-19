Rams Special Teams Coach DeCamillis 'As Well Respected As There Is'

When Joe DeCamillis joined the Los Angeles Rams as their special teams coordinator last year, he immediately helped them improve in that area. He has been coaching special teams in the NFL since 1993. The 2022 season will mark his 30th consecutive year doing so.

DeCamillis started as the special teams coach of the Broncos in 1988, a job he held for five seasons. Then he spent time with the Giants, Falcons, Jaguars, Cowboys, and Bears and made a second stop with the Broncos before landing back with the Jaguars from 2017-2020.

Under his guidance, DeCamillis's special teams units were statistically some of the league's best.

The same can be said for the Rams' special teams unit. For example, under DeCamillis’s watch, Brandon Powell became a vital part of the return game. He ran back a 61-yard punt return for a touchdown in week 16 against the Vikings, the first for the Rams since 2015. Matt Gay also made the Pro Bowl.

But his impact goes beyond coaching special teams players. He helps the Rams situationally on game days and throughout the week. In a recent video, DeCamillis revealed that he holds “situational masters” meetings every week, and not just for special teams guys.

He has everyone in those meetings, including the quarterbacks.

“I actually have a meeting on situational masters every week, and everybody’s in there, including the quarterbacks,” he said. “So I think what Coach McVay wants to do is empower everybody, but he also knows that because of my position, I’m going to know situations, I’m going to know the rules, all those types of things, and it’s been a pretty cool deal being here with him.”

The meetings have helped earned his players' and fellow coaches' respect.

"He knows how to be able to press the right buttons with guys," McVay said. "He's very demanding and he's consistent but the guys know he cares about them. He's a great coach and if you look at a lot of these special teams coaches around the league, he's as well respected as there is based on the production and the way the guys play for him."