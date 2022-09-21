On Tuesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame released their initial nominees for the 2023 Hall of Fame class, which included 129 total names.

From there, those names will be narrowed down to 25 semifinalists revealed in November, then 15 finalists which will be revealed in early January. From those 15 a new class will be inducted.

Among those 129 names are two St. Louis Rams legends, running back Steven Jackson and receiver Torry Holt.

In his nine seasons with the Rams, Jackson was the definition of consistency. He rushed for 10,138 yards and 64 touchdowns, including eight straight seasons with at least 1,000 rushing yards.

Holt spent 10 seasons with the Rams, which saw him lead the NFL in receiving yards twice. He recorded 12,660 receiving yards and 74 touchdowns over those 10 seasons, with eight straight seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards to his name.

This is Jackson's third year of eligibility for the Hall of Fame. However, he has yet to make it past the first stage of voting. Meanwhile, Torry has been a semifinalist for eight straight years and a finalist in each of the last three years.

It is yet to be seen whether Jackson finally becomes a semifinalist or if Holt finally gets that bust in Canton and his gold jacket. However, with their career accomplishments, both have a strong case for a spot in Canton.

