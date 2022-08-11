Skip to main content

Looking Dapper: Rams Turn Super Bowl Ring into NFT

The rings are the first of a multi-faceted collaboration with Vancouver-based Dapper Labs.

Members of last season's Los Angeles Rams had do a lot to earn their Super Bowl rings, to the tune of countless man hours and other sacrifices. 

All fans of the team need to get their own is nine dollars.

The defending champions announced a partnership with non-fungible token developer Dapper Labs based in Vancouver, one that will offer digital versions of the rings the Rams were rewarded for their 23-20 win over Cincinnati back in February. Dapper Labs has created the NFL's NFT marketplace "NFL All Day," where the first Rams collectibles are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. PT on Thursday morning.

“We are thrilled to team up with Dapper Labs to give Rams fans an opportunity to be part of history and celebrate our Super Bowl championship in an unprecedented way,” Rams Chief Operating Officer Jen Prince said in a statement from Dapper. “This best-in-class partnership is a great case study for how game-changing technology will allow us to reach our fans and engage new fans both here in California and across the globe.”

The championship recreation is the first leg of several digital collectibles the Rams will feature throughout the season. Prices for the basic level of ring open at the "Starter" edition (costing $9 with 5,000 available) while "All-Star" and "Hall of Fame" rings are respectively priced at $59 (1,000 editions) and $699 each (50 editions). 

As the season progresses, Dapper will also serve as the presenting sponsor of the Rams' "Moment of the Month" voted upon by fans and also available in NFT form. 

