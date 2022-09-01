SEPTEMBER 1 RAMS PLACE HARDY ON IR

The Los Angeles Rams have placed rookie linebacker'edge rusher Daniel Hardy on injured reserve, the team announced on Thursday.

Hardy, a seventh-round pick out of Montana State, was injured during the preseason.

AUGUST 20 RAMS CUT 5 AFTER TEXANS LOSS

Following their loss to the Houston Texans on Friday night, and another roster cut deadline looming, the Los Angeles Rams parted ways five players from their roster on Saturday.

Tight end Kendall Blanton, runningback Raymond Calais, safety Jairon McVay, and runningback A.J. Rose were cut, while wide receiver J.J. Koski was waived with an injury designation.

AUGUST 16 RAMS CUT 5 PLAYERS

The Los Angeles Rams have cut five players in order to get their roster down to the league-mandated 85 players on Tuesday, including former USFL standout quarterback Luis Perez.

Los Angeles also parted ways with former Texas Longhorns kicker/punter Cameron Dicker, offensive tackle Adrian Ealy, tight end Jamal Pettigrew and defensive back Caesar Dancy-Williams.

AUGUST 15 FATAL SHOOTING

A fatal shooting at a youth football game in the Dallas, Texas area has police searching for Yaqub Talib, the younger brother of former Rams cornerback and Amazon TV pregame analyst Aqib Talib.

A warrant has been issued for Yaqub Talib, with police in Lancaster (TX) saying there was a “disagreement among coaching staff and the officiating crew.” The argument led to coaches getting into a fight. Someone fired a gun, killing a man.

Per TMZ.com, DFW resident Aqib Talib was present at the scene of the shooting.

Aqib Talib played 12 years in the NFL for the Buccaneers, Patriots, Broncos, and Rams.

AUGUST 5 RAMS SIGN WR AUSTIN TRAMMELL, WAIVE TE

The Los Angeles Rams added some wide receiver depth on Thursday, signing former Rice product Austin Trammell.

The Rams signed Trammell due to injuries keeping wideouts Van Jefferson and Jacob Harris.

Trammell was undrafted out of Rice and played in two games for the Atlanta Falcons last season on special teams.

The Rams also waived tight end Kyle Markway. Markway has spent time on the Rams practice squad but has never seen the field.

