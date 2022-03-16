Rams And All-Pro Pass Rusher Von Miller In "Deep Talks" Of Extension

The Rams are entering final talks with pass rusher Von Miller on a new multi-year deal

The Los Angeles Rams are entering "deep talks" for a long-term extension with pass rusher Von Miller, according to NFL Network. A deal has not been finalized, but Miller is now expected to return for the 2022 season.

Acquired by the Denver Broncos at the NFL trade deadline, Miller became the missing piece of Sean McVay's roster to get back to Super Bowl contention. Although better known for his ability to disrupt the quarterback, Miller thrived against the run during the regular season, recording 12 tackles for loss and five sacks in eight games.

Von Miller Von Miller Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Von Miller (40) celebrates after sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Von Miller

Miller, 32, played a vital role in the Rams' 23-20 Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last month. His two sacks were the most by a Rams' defender against quarterback Joe Burrow, and both occurred on third down, leading to a punt by Cincinnati.

Rams general manager Les Snead made it a point of interest to make Miller a priority signing this offseason. The Dallas Cowboys were viewed to be a contender in adding the soon-to-be 33-year-old to their defensive front following the departure of defensive end Randy Gregory to the Broncos.

Miller, a Dallas native, also was expected to be courted by Denver, but talks stalled following the signing of Gregory. Prior to the start of free agency, Miller said he wanted to "figure it out" with L.A. before testing the opening the open market.

Miller is currently one of six active players with over 100 sacks for their careers at 115.5. Others include Las Vegas Raiders' Chandler Jones (107.5), New Orleans Saints' Cameron Jordan (107), Baltimore Ravens' Justin Houston (102), Arizona Cardinals J.J. Watt (102) and Chicago Bears' Robert Quinn (101).

“I want to figure it out with the Rams first and foremost because they’ve been real good to me,” Miller told CBS Sports last month. “On the slim chance that can’t happen, then I’ll explore all my options.”

Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Von Miller hoists the George Halas Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Von Miller Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Von Miller (40) celebrates after sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Von Miller Von Miller

The Rams are looking to bring back receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on a multi-year despite his latest injury and hope to extend quarterback Matthew Stafford before the start of the season. Los Angeles also has been in talks with three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald on a new contract in the coming weeks.

Donald, 30, has stated he is contemplating retirement following the Super Bowl victory.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.