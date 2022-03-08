Rams LB Von Miller Teasing Signing Back to Denver?

Miller's chances of returning back to Denver seem to be heating up

"I wonder if they will give me my old locker back?"

These are the words of Rams linebacker Von Miller on social media Monday morning. The former Bronco and Super Bowl MVP posted a picture of himself in his old threads with captions reading the above and "58 or 40 in (orange and blue)."

Miller didn't beat around the bush with this one. As the 32-year-old enters his first true journey through free agency, he wants everyone to know that his consideration of Denver is serious.

"I wouldn't tease y'all like that, man," Miller said in an Instagram video. "It's real, man. My first time ever being a free agent. I'm just sitting back on the beach. Waiting on it, man. Broncos Country, what's up?"

Miller seems to love giving fans a sneak peek at his thought process as he tests the open market. On Sunday, he posted a list on Instagram of all the things he's accomplished in his short time as a Ram.

Unchecked at the bottom of the list was "run it back" in all caps.

In November, the Broncos traded Miller to the Rams in exchange for second and third round picks in 2022. The deal clearly paid off for the Super Bowl champion Rams, but Denver is now in a position for great payoff as well.

Two high draft selections could possibly have come at the cost of nothing for Denver if Miller were to return. But with all sides benefiting in this case, it's hard to see anyone coming out unhappy.

Miller had two sacks and one pass defended in LA's 23-20 win over Cincinnati in the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.

