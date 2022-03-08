Rams LB Von Miller Teasing a Signing with Denver Broncos?
"I wonder if they will give me my old locker back?"
These are the words of Rams linebacker Von Miller on social media Monday morning. The former Bronco and Super Bowl MVP posted a picture of himself in his old threads with captions reading the above and "58 or 40 in (orange and blue)."
Miller didn't beat around the bush with this one. As the 32-year-old enters his first true journey through free agency, he wants everyone to know that his consideration of Denver is serious.
"I wouldn't tease y'all like that, man," Miller said in an Instagram video. "It's real, man. My first time ever being a free agent. I'm just sitting back on the beach. Waiting on it, man. Broncos Country, what's up?"
Von Miller
Von Miller
Von Miller
Miller seems to love giving fans a sneak peek at his thought process as he tests the open market. On Sunday, he posted a list on Instagram of all the things he's accomplished in his short time as a Ram.
Unchecked at the bottom of the list was "run it back" in all caps.
Rams LB Von Miller Teasing Signing Back to Denver?
Miller's chances of returning back to Denver seem to be heating up
Rams And Matthew Stafford Closing in on Massive Extension?
According to reports, the Los Angeles Rams are will to play Matthew Stafford over $40 million per season
Mutual Interest for Rams and Miller to 'Run it Back' in 2022
Looking like his younger self last season after a trade to the Rams, Von Miller is one of the top free agents of 2022
In November, the Broncos traded Miller to the Rams in exchange for second and third round picks in 2022. The deal clearly paid off for the Super Bowl champion Rams, but Denver is now in a position for great payoff as well.
Two high draft selections could possibly have come at the cost of nothing for Denver if Miller were to return. But with all sides benefiting in this case, it's hard to see anyone coming out unhappy.
Miller had two sacks and one pass defended in LA's 23-20 win over Cincinnati in the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.
Von Miller
Von Miller
Von Miller
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!