'It's Been Exciting': Rams WR Allen Robinson Building Chemistry With QB Matthew Stafford

Veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson has only known poor quarterback play during previous stops with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Chicago Bears.

After being drafted by the Jaguars in the second round with the 61st overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Robinson spent four seasons in Jacksonville. In those seasons he caught passes from Chad Penne and Blake Bortles.

Despite poor quarterback play, Robinson busted out in 2015. He caught passes for 1400 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Robinson signed a free agent deal with the Bears in 2018. Unfortunately for the star receiver, Chicago's quarterback play wasn't much better. This time he caught passes from Mitch Trubisky, Chase Daniel, Nick Foles, Andy Dalton, and Justin Fields.

Despite what could be described as a revolving door of quarterbacks, Robinson put up stellar back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 and 2020.

Now as a member of the Los Angeles Rams, after signing a free agent deal in the offseason, Robinson has the best quarterback situation he’s ever had. He was asked about Matthew Stafford and what makes him a special quarterback.

“I think he's a guy who has a special trait of seeing the entire field. I think that whenever you have a quarterback like that, as cliché as it may sound, always having all five eligibles alive on every play, truly makes the game come alive. When you look across the league, there are not many teams that have that ability to where anybody on the field can get the ball on any given play.”

Having a top quarterback like Stafford and an offensive mastermind like Sean Mcvay, Robinson has all the ingredients needed to prove that he is not washed up. After playing in one of the worst offenses for the last couple of seasons, Robinson now has a quarterback who has thrown for over 4,000 yards in nine out of his 13 seasons in the NFL.

So what has building chemistry with Stafford been like in training camp so far?

“It's been good. It's been exciting," Robinson said. "Again, those little things like that make camp fun. Like I said before, just making sure we're always on the same page as you're going through different routes timing-wise, ball placement, just everything. Constant communication from play-to-play.”