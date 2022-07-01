Skip to main content

Rams Cooper Kupp Ranks Among Best-Selling Jerseys in NFL

Cooper Kupp’s No. 10 Los Angeles jersey is a hot commodity right now with fans

In just five NFL seasons, all with the Los Angeles Rams, Cooper Kupp has transformed himself into a superstar. The former third-round pick out of Eastern Washington's popularity on and off the field has grown tremendously, and his current jersey sales can reinforce that conception. With over half the year being completed, Kupp is in the top 10 of jersey sales in 2022. 

The only other non-quarterback in the top-10 is Raiders wide receiver Devante Adams who ranked No. 3 in sales. Kupp, of course, came in at a noble No. 8.

After connecting with quarterback Matthew Stafford on 94 catches in 2019, and then 92 catches in 2020, Kupp put up an extraordinary season in 2021 in which he earned the receiving triple crown, leading the league in receptions (145), yards (1,947), and touchdowns (16). Kupp joined elite company, as only three other pass-catchers have attained this achievement: Jerry Rice (1990), Sterling Sharpe (1992), and Steve Smith (2005).

The 29-year-old earned his first All-Pro selection and was named the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year.

After his dominant performance in the regular season, Kupp continued to light up defenses in the postseason, snatching 33 passes for 478 yards and six touchdowns in four games. He would record eight receptions, 92 yards, and two touchdowns while winning Super Bowl MVP.

As a result of Stafford and Kupp building tremendous chemistry in just one season together, the Rams rewarded Kupp with a multi-year extension this offseason, making him one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL. 

