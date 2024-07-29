Matthew Stafford Addresses Being at Rams Training Camp Following Contract Issues
The Los Angeles Rams will look for a great training camp as they embark on a crucial 2024 season. The Rams will look to prove that they are among the elites in the NFL, and they'll look to do so behind their star quarterback, Matthew Stafford.
Stafford is back with the team after contract issues regarding more guaranteed money dominated the offseason. Luckily for the Rams, Stafford and the organization agreed to terms to adjust his contract. Stafford spoke with the media in his first full day of practice and said he's happy to be back on the gridiron leading this football team.
"I'm just happy to be where I am," Stafford said after Wednesday's practice. "Happy to be out here playing football. Love doing it, love doing it with this group and just excited about the year to come, to be honest with you. And that's all that matters to me."
Stafford will enter his fourth season in Los Angeles and look for his best season yet. No. 9 is coming off a productive and healthy season in 2023, where he turned the Rams into one of the top teams in the NFC.
The goal for this upcoming season will be to build on that and possibly compete for a home playoff game in the division or wild card round. Stafford will take this team as far as he's capable. It won't just fall on him to get the job done; it does start and end with him.
The 36-year-old proved he still has plenty left in the tank when upright and healthy.
