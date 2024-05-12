Rams News: Matthew Stafford Earns Middling Position in Recent QB Ranking
Hot off his second-ever Pro Bowl appearance in a bounceback 2023 season, 36-year-old Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is regarded as something of a dubious proposition heading into 2024.
In a fresh power ranking of NFL quarterbacks, Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports considers Stafford just the 16th-best signal caller prior to next season.
“We saw a good deal of the Super Bowl-style Stafford late in 2023, with the aging gunslinger rediscovering his trademark passing gusto," Benjamin writes. "But we have to remember he’s 36 with an injury history. The Rams are still in a weird middle ground of contending and restocking for the long haul.”
Stafford has missed eight games in two of the last five NFL seasons, between his tenures with the Rams and the Detroit Lions.
Last season, however, he had a terrific run. In his 15 healthy regular season games, the former Georgia Bulldog passed for 3,965 total yards, completing 326 of 521 pass attempts (62.6 percent shooting). He also logged a 92.5 passer rating and a 63.5 quarterback rating. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound vet passed for 24 touchdowns against just 11 interceptions. L.A. added some solid insurance in picking up former Super Bowl-starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as Stafford's backup.
