Matthew Stafford Has Enjoyed Watching Rams' Second-Year Player 'Come Into His Own'
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford closed out training camp Wednesday with a touchdown pass to second-year tight end Davis Allen. Allen, a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is one of the players who could have a potential breakout season for the Rams' offense this season.
Allen has drawn attention from his teammates, including quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has noticed Allen "come into his own" over the offseason.
"It's been great watching Davis mature and come into his own," Stafford said Wednesday. "I thought he did a really nice job in his role last year, and is excited to come out here and work again."
Allen will have the opportunity to earn more snaps at tight end this season with the injury to Tyler Higbee. Higbee, the Rams' longtime tight end, tore his ACL during the Rams' wildcard playoff loss to the Detroit Lions last year. He has been placed on the physically unable to perform list to begin training camp.
Allen will have to compete with Colby Parkinson, who the Rams signed in free agency to a three-year deal worth up to $22.5 million. Parkinson has also earned praise from Stafford as he enters his first Rams training camp.
"Always liked his game from afar, and it's been really fun to get to work with him," Stafford said of Parkinson. "He did a great job of being available in the spring for us and getting some work, and then ready to go once training camp starts."
Parkinson does come to the Rams with more experience, having spent four years in the NFL so far with the Seattle Seahawks. Still, both players should have the chance to earn first-team reps in training camp and the upcoming regular season. Each scored a touchdown during Wednesday's practice and will have plenty of other opportunities.