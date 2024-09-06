Matthew Stafford Impressed With Veteran's Command of Rams Offense So Far
The Los Angeles Rams acquired offensive lineman Jonah Jackson in the offseason, but he already had a connection with Matthew Stafford when they were teammates in 2020.
Stafford got reps with Jackson at center when they both played for the Detroit Lions in 2020. Jackson has already meshed into the offensive line seamlessly, according to Stafford.
"Yeah, he's been great," Stafford said via the team's transcript. "His command of the offense is really impressive for a guy that hasn't been here for a bunch of years and understands what we're trying to do from an offensive standpoint. It's been great. I have some experience with him in the past and then obviously just been talking about it. He didn't get to practice a whole lot during training camp so when he has been out there the last ten days, or whatever it's been, two weeks. It has been really good."
Jackson sustained a shoulder injury at the end of July, but he was still expected to return by the Week 1 matchup with the Lions. His injury was cause for concern since several other members of the offensive line also sustained injuries not long after Jackson.
Nevertheless, Jackson has returned to the team and is preparing for the Rams' season opener on Sunday.
The original plan was for Steve Avila to start at center and for Jackson to be at left guard; however, the Rams decided it was best for the two to flip positions. Now, Jackson is set to play center, which he doesn't seem to mind.
"I mean, for us, in past years, we've always... it's never just one guy that's the center," Jackson said. "It's the NFL, things happen. Guys get hurt. We all prepare like we have to play a different position. So making the transition was really seamless. Wendy (offensive line coach Ryan Wendell) has kept us sharp and on top of things. So wherever they need me, I'm ready."
Stafford and Jackson will face their former team in just a few days on Sept. 8. It's touted to be a tense matchup given the teams last went head to head in last year's Wild Card round.
The Rams almost routed the Lions but in the end, fell short 24-23. Los Angeles looks for redemption in the Sunday Night Football showdown against Detroit, a team that is slated to be a playoff contender.
