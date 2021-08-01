Matthew Stafford Provides Glowing Impressions Through First Week of Training Camp

Matthew Stafford has shined throughout his first week at training camp.

When the Los Angeles Rams sent two first-round picks, a third-round pick and quarterback Jared Goff, to acquire Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions, the already-lofty expectations were brought to new heights.

So through the first week of training camp, how has Stafford faired with his new team thus far?

“I love the way he’s been able to move and manipulate the pocket,” Rams coach Sean McVay said after Saturday’s practice. “He found Cooper (Kupp), he found Darrell (Henderson). Those are the things that are exciting. That’s one of the things that I think has been a staple of what he’s done at such a high level throughout his career. It was special stuff."

While Stafford illustrated earlier in the week that he's just trying to "get comfortable," his All-Pro cornerback teammate Jalen Ramsey was quite impressed in his early assessment of the Rams' new signal-caller.

“We only at day two, so it’s a small little sample that I’m going off of, but just in these first two days, his ball placement on balls,” Ramsey told reporters when speaking about what part of Stafford's game has impressed him. “We may have really good coverage and he’ll throw a receiver open just by his ball placement. That’s been very impressive, in my opinion, at least these first couple of days.”

While Ramsey displayed high praise for Stafford's ball placement, on Saturday he took a Stafford pass intended for wide receiver Cooper Kupp and picked it off, returning it for a touchdown.

Nonetheless, Stafford and Ramsey's competitive nature will be a battle to watch throughout training camp as the two test each other in preparation for the 2021 NFL season.