Matthew Stafford Says Rams Must 'Earn' Win Over Bears, Forget About 49ers Win
The biggest surprise from week three of the 2024-25 NFL season was the surprising upset victory that the Los Angeles Rams pulled off against the San Francisco 49ers. This season the Rams have had more members of their team on the injury reserve (IR) than any other team in the National Football League. A season that felt reminiscent of the 2022 Rams team that was derailed by injuries, this win against the 49ers feels like hope has been inspired inside the Los Angeles locker room.
Rams' franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford and head coach Sean McVay were on the same accord as they were not going to allow the season to slip away despite being down a number of players. As the pair of leaders look ahead to Sunday, their game against the Bears is a must-win situation as the schedule does not get any easier going forward.
Coach McVay spoke to reporters on Friday about the Bears and the challenges that they will try to cause for the Rams on Sunday.
“We’ve always talked about ‘I see better than I hear’ and if we have some early-down efficiency, that’s when we can be at our best like any offense, but the enemy has a say and it’s going to be a great challenge this week,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said. “They pose challenges on all three levels, they’re really well coached, they do a great job of being able to make you pay and they’ve got an identity and enough complementary mixers to keep you honest.
“It’s about making sure that we’re targeted right, playing with the techniques, the fundamentals, and straining to finish.
Stafford also commented on his injured teammates who are looking to get healthy as the season progresses, but he also made sure to mention what needed to be done by the players who will be healthy on Sunday to lift the Rams to a consecutive win.
“Obviously, we’ve got guys behind the scenes trying to get back as fast as they possibly can, but it’s nice to go from one week to the next and not have any major changes,” Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said. “We can kind of try to build off what we did. It takes work to do that just because we played a certain way on Sunday doesn’t mean it’s going to be that way again. We have to go out there and earn it during the week. We got our mindset to do that.”
