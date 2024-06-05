Rams News: Matthew Stafford's Minicamp Status Revealed As Contract Talks Continue
Will the Los Angeles Rams' aging two-time Pro Bowl quarterback bother to attend the club's mandatory minicamp as the team's 2024 offseason continues, or will he hold out while hoping for a contract restructuring, and incur league fines for his shenanigans?
It appears fans may finally have an answer to that burning question.
The 36-year-old is hoping to earn more guaranteed coin during the last two seasons of his current contract, an issue on which L.A. has not budged. Thus far, Stafford has suited up for the club's voluntary OTAs (Organized Team Activities). Head coach Sean McVay, for one, anticipates that Stafford will attend, per of Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire.
Only (if that's an appropriate word for this amount of money) $15 million of Stafford's remaining two years and $58 million is guaranteed.
After missing eight games during his 2022 Super Bowl hangover, Stafford bounced back in a big way last year. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound signal caller out of Georgia passed for 3,965 yards and 24 touchdowns (against 11 picks), notching a 63.5 quarterback rating and earning his second Pro Bowl berth for his efforts, while guiding the Horns to a 10-7 record and a return to the playoffs. Though he's about to embark on his 16th NFL season, Stafford is showing minimal signs of performative slippage to this point. Can he reach Tom Brady or Brett Favre levels of longevity? That remains to be seen, but if so, he's got at least a few more seasons of elite play in him.
