National Outlet Sees Rams Having Some Problems This Season
The Los Angeles Rams were listed as one of five NFL teams to have a disappointing 2024 season by Newsweek.
The article cites the injury woes and the loss of key defensive players as the biggest hindrances to the Rams' success.
"They've lost cornerback Derion Kendrick to an ACL tear, as well as Darious Williams for at least the first four games," Newsweek's Matt Levine wrote. "Adding in the fact that the Rams traded star linebacker Ernest Jones and lost All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald to retirement, it could be a challenging season for Los Angeles."
Injuries haven't yielded for the Rams and it's likely the team won't go unscathed throughout the regular season.
The current status of the secondary indicates a win may too be far out of reach to open the season, especially against a team like Detroit.
Williams is slated to miss the first four games of the season. The remaining veteran cornerback Tre'Davious White is coming off a torn Achilles tendon which he sustained in 2023.
Backup cornerback Cobie Durant is also dealing with a hamstring injury. Although Durant is expected to play in the season opener, it's unclear in what capacity.
If Durant ends up leaving the game, the Rams will have to depend on undrafted rookies Josh Wallace and Charles Woods to fill in.
The Rams are short-staffed on both sides of the ball for the season opener. Left tackle Alaric Jackson and backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo are both serving two-game suspensions beginning on Sunday night.
Right tackle Rob Havenstein was limited in practice due to an ankle injury he sustained early in training camp, it's likely he won't play on Sunday night. Offensive tackles Joe Noteboom and Warren McClendon will have to step up for the Rams.
The Rams traded Jones to the Tennessee Titans after a dramatic saga of events. It was initially reported that Jones requested to be traded from the Rams. Jones denied the rumor on his social media and said he didn't ask to be traded.
Rams head coach Sean McVay told the media that the club "never said" Jones requested a trade.
In the end, Jones made his departure from Los Angeles which meant the Rams were short another veteran defensive player.
The Rams' first challenge is against the Detroit Lions in Week 1. It's slated to be a rematch of the 2023 Wild Card playoff game where the Rams fell short to Detroit 24-23.