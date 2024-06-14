New Details Emerge on Rams' Attempts to Trade Up in First Round of 2024 Draft
The Los Angeles Rams seem to be plenty happy with their decision to select former Florida State University Seminoles linebacker Jared Verse with the No. 19 pick in April's 2024 NFL Draft, but they apparently tried to trade their way up to select a player in the top 10.
As Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team reports, Los Angeles may have tried to acquire former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers by trading up with the New York Jets for the No. 10 pick. Bowers wound up being picked by the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 13 selection.
Along with this tidbit, Meirov shares some behind-the-scenes footage of Los Angeles general manager Les Snead attempting to flip his club's Nos. 19 and 52 picks in the draft to the New York Jets, in exchange for their No. 10 pick.
"Lotta people do not like ot trade back in the first round. You've waited a long time for that pick, you've studied, you've analyzed it, so people will trade back, but it usually takes a lot," Snead says in the clip.
Rams head coach Sean McVay is then seen calling Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell and inquiring about the No. 11 pick, which the team ultimately used to draft ex-Michigan Wolverines CFP national championship-winning quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
Los Angeles did pretty well for itself regardless. The team is looking to improve from a 10-7 run and a Wild Card Round appearance in 2023.
