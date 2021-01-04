Report: Jets request permission to speak with Rams DC Brandon Staley

Sean McVay dreaded the possibility that this may happen, but according to an ESPN report the New York Jets requested permission to speak with Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley about their head coaching vacancy.

Staley’s interview isn’t allowed to occur before L.A.’s playoff game on Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks.

In just one year, Staley lead L.A.’s defense to No. 1 in the NFL in points allowed (18.5) and tops in the league in yards allowed per game (281.9).

The Rams were also second in the NFL in sacks with 53.

Here’s what Staley, 38, had to say about potential head coaching jobs at the end of the season when he was asked about it a few weeks ago before his defense faced the New York Jets in Week 15

“It’s humbling any time you’re considered in those conversations,” Staley said. “I think that’s what you’re after as a competitor, to be recognized among your peers -- the coaches and players -- as someone who is doing a good job. And in that same breath, it’s such an example of our entire team.

“Specifically, starting with our players on defense. The way this defense has come together and accepted me, accepted us in so many ways. Our coaching staff on defense, our coaching staff on all three phases playing as a team. I think that’s why we’re having the season we’re having, because when we take the field, we truly play for the Rams. And I think that’s truly special.”

McVay said he’s happy for coaches on his staff to get opportunities to pursue better jobs.

“One of the best things when we’ve been able to have success is you see other guys get opportunities that I was so fortunate to get a few years ago,” McVay said. “Even though the Rams would get worse, that’s what it’s about. And if that’s something that he wants to do, and he gets an opportunity to compete for the job, there’s no doubt in my mind he’ll do a great job. He’s a phenomenal coach. He’s a great person. And when you look at all the traits and characteristics I would value in a coach, he checks all the boxes.

“I hope I would get at least have one more year with him, But if not, I would be ecstatic for him and his family.”