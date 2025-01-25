NFC West Rivals Hopeful Matthew Stafford Does Not Return
Since he arrived in Los Angeles, no quarterback has been more successful in the NFC than Matthew Stafford. In four years with the franchise, Stafford has made the playoffs in three seasons, captured two division titles, and was victorious in Super Bowl LVI.
However, Stafford's future with the Rams and in the NFL remains murky at best. Sean McVay commented on Stafford's future during a Tuesday press conference saying "We'll talk about all those things at the appropriate time. I know he's playing really good football. Obviously, I love him and love working with him. What he's meant to our football team has been immeasurable in a positive way. What we'll do is we'll continue to look at...the quarterback is always the first thing in mind as it relates to how you move forward with the team. I think he's playing really good football and like I said, when we get back, we'll talk about all those types of things but I'm sure proud of the body of work and really proud of the way that he's played. I think the coolest thing you can say about Matthew is he shines the brightest on the biggest stages. When you look at the seven playoff games that he's played in since he's been a Ram, he certainly gives you a chance every time you step out on the field and for that I'm sure appreciative."
While the future of the quarterback position beyond Stafford remains a mystery, some of the Rams' divisional rivals are hoping that future comes sooner rather than later.
In the 2024 offseason, Stafford staged a showdown with the front office over his contract situation, a situation that was resolved right before training camp. Some believe McVay wants Stafford to make a decision quickly this offseason.
While McVay does want to know if the future of the most important position in football is secured for his team, it would be premature to believe the Rams are focusing on a future without their superstar quarterback.
Stafford himself said he has football left in him and both Stafford and McVay are tied at the hip. McVay put his career on the line for Stafford and it would take a near act of God for Stafford to be playing in the NFL in 2025 and not be wearing the Rams jersey.
Stafford doesn't have much time left in his career, and the Rams are not in a position to replace him and still be competitive, Stafford himself is unlikely to want to move his family again and the Rams give him the best shot at competing for a title next season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE