NFL Analyst Doubles Down on Eye-Opening Rams Take
There is no question that the Los Angeles Rams played their best football offensively and got the biggest win of the season in Week 14.
The Rams showed why they should not be taken lightly by any team in the NFL. The Rams now have a quick turnaround and have to go on the road to play on Thursday night -- but they are right where they want to be.
The Rams have two of the most important things it takes not only to make a playoff run but to win it all and that is a good head coach and a good quarterback. Head coach Sean McVay and veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford are one of the best coach-quarterback duo in the NFL.
They have already proven they can win a Super Bowl but why are some not giving the Rams a chance this time?
ESPN NFL Analyst Dan Orlovsky earlier in the season had said if the Rams stay healthy, they will win the NFC West and be a hard team to eliminate in the playoffs. He also said he trust the Rams offense to get it done when it counts the most.
Orlovsky doubled down on his previous comments about the Rams on Monday's episode of ESPN's First Take.
"What I am tell you and what I have told every body for weeks is, when they are healthy they [Rams] can win the whole thing," said Orlovsky. "And when they are healthy, they can beat anyone on their schedule. And if you are Detroit or Philadelphia, you better pray that this offense does not get into the playoffs. That is what I am telling you. When it is Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, and Cooper Kupp, they score about 30 a game ... They can beat anybody."
Christopher "Mad Dog" Russo was quick to respond to Orlovsky comments.
"Take it easy Dan. Their [Rams] defense stinks and they do not win on the road ... Let us take it easy on the Rams," said Russo on First Take. "I love their offense ... if they win the division and get a home game, there will be so many fans rooting for the other team. Let us take it easy on where we are with the Rams. Nice year, he is a good quarterback, the receivers I love. They are dangerous but they are not going to the Super Bowl."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE