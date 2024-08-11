NFL Legend Tom Brady Makes Broadcast Debut in Rams Game vs Cowboys
Fans are excited to see what the 2024 Los Angeles Rams are made of as they take on the Dallas Cowboys in a preseason game. However, one NFL star who isn't even playing is drawing all the attention.
While there are definitely players to watch on both the Rams and the Cowboys, all eyes are on NFL legend Tom Brady as he makes his FOX broadcast debut.
Fox Sports originally announced that Brady would serve as lead color commentator in 2022. He will reportedly be paid $375 million dollars over 10 years. This makes Brady the highest-paid sports commentator in history.
While that is a ton of money, some people don't think he'll last in the booth. “I’d bet all the money I own that Tom Brady will not complete the Fox contract,” Richard Deitsch said on his podcast. “I can’t tell you how many years he will be there, but it seems inconceivable, to me, that he would be there for all 10.”
If anyone has the pedigree to be a sports commentator, it's Tom Brady. Considered by many to be the greatest quarterback of all time, the greatest football player of all time, and even one of the greatest athletes of all time.
Brady has won seven Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, more than any other player in NFL history. Of those seven wins, he was named Super Bowl MVP five times.
Brady's accolades don't end there. He is also a three-time NFL MVP, a two-time Offensive Player of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year in 2009, and a 15-time Pro Bowler. He was also named first-team All-Pro three times as well as second-team All-Pro three times.
Brady was unanimously selected to the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. He was inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame and had his number retired in 2024.
Brady is not the only football player-turned-commentator at today's game. Before the game began, Brady was seen speaking with Rams legend Andrew Whitworth.
Whitworth was a member of the Rams team that won the Super Bowl in 2021. He was also named Walter Peyton Man of the Year in the same year. He had also appeared in four Pro Bowls, was named first-team All-Pro twice, and second-team All-Pro once.
While there will certainly be a battle on the gridiron, all eyes (and ears) will be on Brady to see if his claim to being the greatest of all time carries over to the commentator's chair.
You can watch the Rams battle with the Cowboys at 1:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. CT.
