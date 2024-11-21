Niners' SuperStar Says This Is Most Frustrating Season Of His Career
The Los Angeles Rams' bitter division rival San Francisco 49ers (5-5) is far from their expectations that were set to begin this season after winning another NFC Championship and appearing in their second Super Bowl in the past five seasons.
49ers veteran captain wider receiver Deebo Samuel expressed his frustrations with the season so far on his Bleacher Report podcast, Cleats and Convos with Deebo Samuel. He was asked which of his six seasons so far has been the most frustrations. His answer points directly to their recent struggles.
"I kind of say this year for sure," Samuel said. "Me personally, [I] want to be my best self as much as possible, especially as a whole as a group. I kind of hit on it, like losing games that [we're not] supposed to lose and it's kind of like we put ourselves in positions, put our back against the wall at times. You just look at [it] from top to bottom, one of the best rosters in the league, it gets frustrating because we know we [are] capable of, yeah, we got to finish games. We got to be the '9ers' that everybody knows that we are, and it kind of gets frustrating at times when you don't win those games."
The 49ers are losing games that they were winning the past few years. They are 2-4 this season in one-score games and are finding ways to lose those contests instead of win them, much like they had been in recent history. This season has not gone to plan so far for Samuel and the 49ers.
They have dealt with numerous injuries including Samuel being hospitalized with pneumonia earlier this year. They have not been .500 this deep into the season since 2021 when they were 5-5 after Week 11.
So far this season, Deebo has played in nine games, totaling 490 receiving yards and just one receiving touchdown and one rushing score. He had seven touchdown receptions last season and has not delivered to his own expectations in his most frustrating seasn to date.
The NFC has largely been dominated by the 49ers over the past five years and the struggles to keep that pace is showing signs that their window might be closing on a Super Bowl title. Samuel is definitely feeling the heat this year and is expressing his displeasure with the recent outcomes.
