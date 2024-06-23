Rams Notes: Kyren Williams, Possible Fantasy Sleeper, Matthew Stafford
Can the Los Angeles Rams truly return to semi-legitimate Super Bowl contention in 2024? That's been the main question plaguing the club this offseason, clouded by the retirement of 33-year-old 10-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Aaron Donald, the fulcrum of the team's defense for a decade.
Rams News: Could Los Angeles Offensive Rookie Produce Instantly?
The Los Angeles Rams enjoyed a deep run in the 2024 NFL Draft, which included the selection of a first round pick. L.A. literally hasn't had a first rounder to call its own since 2016.
Rams News: X-Factors Complicating Possible Repeat All-Pro Season for Kyren Williams
Kyren Williams faces several x-factors which could either hamper or boost his attempt at duplicating last season's All-Pro performance. This analysis explores the variables at play as Williams gears up for what could be another breakout year.
Rams News: Los Angeles Backup Could Be a Solid Waiver Wire Fantasy Pickup... If He Ever Plays
The Los Angeles Rams have a former Super Bowl starter in their midst backing up one of their most critical positions on the field. Will he ever see any action?
Rams News: Matthew Stafford Given Hall of Fame Support By Former L.A. Quarterback
A one-time L.A. Ram thinks the team's current two-time Pro Bowl quarterback has what it takes to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Is he on to something?
Rams News: Projecting Matthew Stafford's Fantasy Football Output During Age-36 Season
A member of the 2009 NFL Draft class, Matthew Stafford is no spring chicken. But he's also coming off his individual best year for the Rams and only his second-ever Pro Bowl season. Is 36 the new 30 for quarterbacks? Can he maintain that kind of output and help put fantasy football owners over the edge this year?
Rams News: Los Angeles Receivers Given Auspicious Placement in New Rankings
A recent ranking of NFL wide receivers thinks highly of the Rams' Pro Bowl-heavy wideout room.