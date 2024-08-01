Rams Notes: Matthew Stafford, Lions Playoff Game, Kickoff Rule
The Los Angeles Rams are gearing up to compete in their first season without their defensive anchor, Aaron Donald, since 2013.
The NFL world, of course, wonders if the Horns can possibly, conceivably improve upon their 10-7 regular season showing and Wild Card Round exit in 2023 without him.
Los Angeles, invariably, does not exactly lack for confidence. Nor should it, thanks to a talented offense anchored by Pro Bowlers Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp.
Rams News: Former Matthew Stafford Teammate Challenges L.A. Quarterback - 'I'm Going To Catch A Pick'
A former comrade of L.A.'s star quarterback, 36, believes he can intercept his rocket arm.
Rams News: Wide Receiver on New Kickoff Rule - 'It's Gonna Be Dangerous'
The NFL has amended its kickoff rule, and though the move has been widely appreciated not everyone in Los Angeles is confident it will be a total success story.
Rams News: Comedy Royalty Visits Los Angeles During Team Training Camp
One of the funniest men in the history of sitcoms (there may be some editorializing in that statement, but let's just say he's pretty, pretty, pretty good) paid a visit to Los Angeles at its new digs during training camp.
Rams News: Star Believes Los Angeles Was Robbed in Playoff Game Vs Lions - 'We Should've Won'
When Los Angeles fell 24-23 in the closing minutes of its Wild Card Round matchup with former top Rams draft pick Jared Goff's new team, it rubbed many players the wrong way.
Rams News: All-Pro BowDefender Considers L.A. Star Toughest Cover At His Position
The Rams are growing on offense, and this young standout is a big reason why.