Rams Notes: Matthew Stafford, Open Training Camp Dates, Fantasy Predictions
As the Los Angeles Rams await training camp next month, some L.A. star players are mingling with athletes in other sports.
Here's the latest news out of SoFi Stadium, and thereabouts:
Rams News: Los Angeles Meets Brazilian Soccer Team
At the recent Brazil-Costa Rica soccer match in L.A.'s home stadium, several Rams stars hung out with Team Brazil postgame.
Rams News: Los Angeles Meets NBA All-Star Pining for Massive Contract Extension
The Rams weren't the only non-soccer stars taking in the action at SoFi. Miami Heat All-NBA swingman Jimmy Butler, rumored to be unhappy with his icy contract extension talks between his reps and the team he's taken to two NBA Finals, was also in attendance, and also chatted with All-Pro Puka Nacua.
Rams News: Matthew Stafford's Wife Once Dated 'Backup Boyfriend' During Courtship
Matthew Stafford wasn't the only player on his Georgia college team dating his eventual wife, an unnecessary personal life anecdote she opted to share.
Rams News: Fantasy Outlook for Aaron Donald-Free DST
What does the value of the Rams' defense and special teams look like with Aaron Donald retired? An expert unpacks the club's fantasy outlook.
Rams News: How L.A.'s Primary Placekicker Could Perform in Fantasy Football
The Rams' expected top placekicker boasts major fantasy upside.
Rams News: Los Angeles Reveals Training Camp Schedule for Open Practices
The L.A. faithful has an opportunity to watch its favorite team getting reps in person later this summer.
Rams News: 2024 Season A Major Turning Point for These 21 Free Agents-To-Be
Los Angeles has a variety of future 2025 free agents rostered.