Rams Notes: Puka Nacua vs Cooper Kupp, A St. Louis Legend Reflects, Prodigal Son CB
As the Los Angeles Rams weave their way through OTAs this week, so too have we been navigating the news and notes of their active offseason. Take a look at some recent L.A. chatter.
Legendary St. Louis-Era Ram's Favorite Moment on the Field
Six-year St. Louis Rams star linebacker Pisa Tinoisamoa may have only gotten to play on a pair of playoff teams before the Horns went south, but he still had his share of memorable highlight-reel moments. He recalled his absolute favorite in conversation with D'Marco Farr during the latters' "Rams Iconic" video show.
Rams News: Puka Nacua Projected to Trounce Cooper Kupp in Crucial Stat
Real expectations are once again staring the Rams in the face thanks to an upstart 10-7 season run in 2023. One big question: which of L.A.'s two Pro Bowl wideouts will be the club's top pass catcher for star quarterback Matthew Stafford this fall?
Newly Re-Signed Rams CB Listed As 'Best Kept Secret' For LA Entering New Season
Following two years in the relative wilderness of Jacksonville, this prodigal son is at last returning to bolster Los Angeles' secondary, and not a moment too.
Rams Ranked Dead-Last In Overall Team Athleticism
The Los Angeles Rams under Sean McVay have never been the most athletic bunch in the world. But this year, they're at the absolute nadir of the league in that department, according to one specialized rating system, at least.
Rams News: Matthew Stafford Lands Among Top QBs in NFL Within New Ranking
Fresh off making his second-ever Pro Bowl team in 2023, 36-year-old Matthew Stafford has assumed a primo position among his signal caller peers heading into 2024.
Rams News: Cooper Kupp Explains His Biggest Frustration With Other Players
After two injury-ravaged seasons, Cooper Kupper is hoping to return to his 2021 All-Pro form in 2024. He's taking the offseason seriously, but he worries that not everyone in the NFL feels similarly.