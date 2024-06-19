Rams Notes: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford Contracts; Secondary, O-Line
Just because the Los Angeles Rams' 2023 season is long over, and their 2024 run is months away, doesn't mean there isn't a constant churn of news cooking. Here's the latest out of Rams land:
Rams News: Should Los Angeles Look Into Another Contract Extension with Sean McVay?
Heading into his eighth season at the helm of the franchise, former wunderkind head coach Sean McVay has more than proven his mettle as one of the top coaches in the NFL. He's led L.A. to two Super Bowl appearances and one win across his first seven seasons with the team. It might behoove Les Snead to keep him around for a good long while via a contract extension.
Rams News: Los Angeles Could Be Facing Tough Situation with Matthew Stafford Entering Training Camp
It's no secret that two-time Pro Bowl L.A. quarterback Matthew Stafford, 36, hopes to earn far more guaranteed money on his extant deal with the club. Will this become a hedge issue next month in training camp? Will he hold out until he gets the cash he wants?
Rams News: Can Los Angeles Put Plan Together to Replace Defend Production of Aaron Donald?
Los Angeles may need to string together defense-by-committee following the retirement of 10-time Pro Bowler and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald.
Rams News: Wild Los Angeles Trade Proposed for Pro Bowl Receiver
A sensational trade is on the horizon as the Rams are speculated to acquire an All-Pro wide receiver. This move could significantly alter the NFC playoff landscape.
Rams News: Secondary Could Be Make-Or-Break for Them This Season
The performance of the Rams’ secondary will be a critical factor in defining the team’s defensive capabilities this season.
Rams News: Offensive Line's Success May Hinge on One Specific Player This Season
The Rams are placing significant expectations on a second-year center in the upcoming NFL season. His performance could be key to the success of the team's offensive line.
Rams News: Failed Attempt to Trade Up in First Round of NFL Draft
A recent attempt by the Rams to trade up in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft was unsuccessful, shedding light on the team's strategic planning and aspirations.