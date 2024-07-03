Rams Notes: Sean McVay, Offensive Line, Matthew Stafford
The Los Angeles Rams remain the talk of Tinseltown, as training camp swiftly approaches. Questions abound about rotation choices, free agent fits, and the greatness of Sean McVay. Read on, friends.
Rams News: Sean McVay Breaks Down Huge Upside of Free Agent Offensive Lineman
Los Angeles' eighth-year head coach offers up a rave review of a freshly acquired free agent offensive lineman.
Rams News: Los Angeles Rookie Reveals He Was Surprised to Land with Team in Draft
Why this rookie Ram didn't expect to be selected by L.A. this year.
Rams News: Lions Fans Critiqued by Ex-Detroit Cornerback for Treatment of Matthew Stafford
Current Rams Pro Bowl quarterback Matthew Stafford was booed at Ford Field during L.A.'s 24-23 Wild Card Round playoff defeat this past season by his former Lions-era fans. Detroit came under some harsh criticsm for its behavior, by one of its own.
Rams News: Rookies Looking to Break Through in Training Camp
Several young new pieces are striving for rotation run this offseason. And they'll get their next opportunity starting later this month.
Rams News: Sean McVay Lands in Top 10 of Returning NFL Head Coaches
The 2017 AP NFL Coach of the Year remains one of the best contributors at the gig in the college game.
Rams News: Rookie Defender Labeled as Instant Impact Player for 2024
This first-year Rams player is expected to quickly make his presence felt in the pros.