Rams Notes: Tre'Davious White, Matthew Stafford, Injured Defender
At long, long last, the Los Angeles Rams are finally in the midst of training camp activities at their new practice facility on the Loyola Marymount University campus.
Accordingly, there is plenty of news to comb through — and Ram Digest is your one-stop shopping resource for all of it.
Rams News: Tre'Davious White Explains How Aggressively Los Angeles Pursued Him in Free Agency
The Rams' newest free agent addition unpacked his recruitment by L.A. general manager Les Snead and the rest of his front office.
Rams News: Former L.A. Defensive End Tears Achilles, Ruled Out for 2024 Season
It appears Los Angeles cut bait with this former Rams defensive end just in time.
Rams News: Matthew Stafford Addresses Attendance At Los Angeles Training Camp Following Contract Renegotiation
Los Angeles managed to work out a deal with its 36-year-old Pro Bowl signal caller that appears to have been to the liking of both parties.
Rams News: Los Angeles Won't Rush Back Defensive Star From Hamstring Injury
A star L.A. defender continues to grapple with a lingering hamstring ailment. With six weeks left until the official start of the NFL season, the Rams are slow-rolling his recovery.
Rams News: Head Coach Sean McVay Fires Back At Critics - 'I Don't Really Care'
Still the record holder for the youngest head coach in NFL history, L.A.'s now eighth-year head coach seemingly has no time for his detractors. Or so he claims, anyway.