Adam Gase says Jets need to figure out how to finish vs. Rams

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- New York Jets head coach Adam Gase praised the way Sean McVay’s Los Angeles Rams have played so far this season and understands his winless team will have an uphill climb in getting their first victory of the year.

While the Jets have had their share of blowout losses, four of the team’s last seven setbacks have been by eight points or less, including a heartbreaking loss to the Las Vegas Raiders two weeks ago on last-second heave by Derek Carr to rookie receiver Henry Ruggs for the win.

“Our situational football I think has gotten better,” Gase said. “Our run game has gotten better. Defensively, same thing, we were doing better against the run -- although last week (against the Seahawks) was not so good.

“Our biggest thing is when we get to the fourth quarter, finishing these games. The close games that we’ve had, we haven’t figured out a way to finish them in order to pull them out. There hasn’t been a ton of games like that, but there’s been enough to where if we just do things right in the fourth quarter, we’re there at the end and we’ve got to find a way to finish.”

Gase said his offense faces the difficult task of slowing down Rams’ Defensive Player of the Year candidate defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who leads the league in sacks with 12.5. Teams have tried to double team Donald, run away from him or run at him, with little success.

“Wait for him to get out of the game,” joked Gase, when asked how he plans to stop Donald. “You can try and do all of those things, but he’s going to make plays in the game. You have to try and minimize his ability to absolutely destroy the game. There’s just so many times where he gets into the backfield, whether it’s a run or a pass. He makes fumbles. He causes quarterbacks to throw the ball sooner than they want to.

“It’s very difficult to just completely eliminate him from the game. You can try and double-team him on every snap. Usually when that happens, he still finds a way to break through some of these double teams, and now you’re leaving all the rest of those guys one-on-one. He’s not the only good player they have on that team.”

Along with Donald up front, Gase also needs a plan for cornerback Jalen Ramsey on the back end.

“Going against him in Jacksonville, he was very scary to go against,” Gase said. “He knew that defense inside and out. He knew the holes. He knew where he was vulnerable in certain coverages. He knew when he could jump things. He knew when he could sit, or when he had to get back.

“He’s a tough player to go against because he’s smart, he plays things the right way. And you can see with him being in this defense, he’s had more time on task, and he looks like the guy I remember in Jacksonville. He’s extremely scary to go against because you have to be aware of where he’s at.”

Gase addressed Jets quarterback Sam Darnold’s uneven play. The USC product returns to Los Angeles to play for the first time as a pro.

Darnald has completed 58 percent of his passes for 1,560 yards, with five touchdown passes and nine interceptions. He’s also missed four games with a shoulder injury.

“We’ve had some games where he’s been good, and we need the guys around him to play better,” Gase said. “Execute what we’re asking them to execute better to where it would him in that aspect of he gets into a better rhythm, his confidence is in a good spot.

“And then we’ve had some games where he obviously needs to play better. It’s hard sometimes because we’ve got to play better as a group offensively. It’s hard to put it all on him.”