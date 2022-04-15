Odell Beckham Jr. Signing? 'No Slam Dunk' - But NFL Insider Predicts WR's Team

Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains unsigned, even though we are more than a month into NFL free agency. Is it the injury rehab? The money? Just patience?

Or do the Los Angeles Rams have a plan?

While OBJ does not yet have a contract, he does, according to one report, have a leader in the OBJ Sweepstakes.

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, NFL insider Ian Rapoport identified the Rams as “the leader” in the free agency battle for Beckham Jr.

It's logical; he was valued by the team and a big contributor to the run to the Super Bowl. Still, Rapoport does make it clear that it is, as he put it, “not a slam dunk” that a deal will be done.

“I don’t think it’s a slam dunk that OBJ goes back to the Rams,” Rapoport said. “But it does feel like they’re the leader in the clubhouse.”

Beckham Jr. started the 2021 season with the Cleveland Browns but worked his way out of town, being granted his release after six games. He then signed with Los Angeles and finished the year with the Rams, contributing with 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns in the regular season before adding another 21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns as the club went on to win the Super Bowl - a game in which he got hurt.

Beckham's torn ACL could keep him out until November.

“He’s someone that we definitely want back,” GM Les Snead said. “A little bit more complex situation based on the injury. We envision it being similar but different circumstances to last year. When Odell is ready to play, we’d appreciate him being part of [the Rams].”