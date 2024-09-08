OL Rob Havenstein Among Rams Inactives For Season Opener vs Lions
The Los Angeles Rams are ready to take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Unfortunately, they’re going to be missing some players from their roster as they head forward.
The Rams have officially announced their inactive players heading into their opening game against the Detroit Lions.
Five Rams players will be inactive for tonight’s game against Detroit: running back Cody Schrader, outside linebacker Brennan Jackson, inside linebacker Elias Neal, offensive lineman Rob Havenstein, and defensive end Desjuan Johnson.
While a majority of the inactive players for the Rams are not on the starting lineup, one specific player will be missed.
Of all of the inactive players, the one that hurts the most is Havenstein, who has played with the Rams since 2015, starting a total of 130 games. He has been a constant presence for Los Angeles, and he will be missed.
Fortunately, another Rams stalwart, Joseph Noteboom, will be picking up the slack. He has been with Los Angeles since 2018, playing in 67 games and starting 31.
Defensive end Desjuan Johnson joined the Rams last season after being selected with the 259th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Last season, he recorded nine tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble in 11 games.
Rookie linebacker Brennan Jackson was selected with the 154th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. In his senior year with Washington State, Jackson recorded 57 total tackles, 8.5 sacks, and three pass deflections.
Rookie Linebacker Elias Neal was signed by the Rams as an undrafted free agent. In his senior year with Marshall, Neal recorded 93 total tackles, 10.5 sacks, and two interceptions.
Rookie running back Schrader was originally signed by the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent, but was waived on Aug. 27. The Rams picked him up off of waivers on Aug. 28.
Meanwhile, the Lions will have seven inactive players: defensive tackle DJ Reader, safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, defensive end James Houston, safety Loren Strickland, linebacker Trevor Nowaske, offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal, and tackle Giovani Manu.
Additionally, linebacker Ernest Jones IV and defensive lineman Aaron Donald are no longer with the team, having been traded to the Tennessee Titans and retired, respectively.
Time will tell how these changes will affect the Rams. Hopefully, they’ll be able to get the victory over Detroit.
More Rams: Matthew Stafford Has Chance to Pass Peyton Manning In Passing Record vs Lions